Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu
We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated this morning by a car bomb targeting a hotel in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous people.
We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
