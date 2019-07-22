FEMP 2019 Federal Agency Call

On July 22, 2019, the Office of Renewable Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) at the U.S. Department of Energy issued a federal agency call (FAC) on the EERE Exchange titled "Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies (AFFECT) 2019" (DE-FOA-0002143). AFFECT 2019 will build on FEMP’s prior AFFECT grant program efforts to facilitate or promote the wider adoption of energy and water efficiency projects and processes at all federal facilities. AFFECT 2019 has been revised and updated to provide federal agencies a more streamlined and efficient application, review, and selection process.

The AFFECT 2019 FAC will provide direct funding to U.S. federal agencies for applications that:

Promote the use of external, leveraged funding to advance energy affordability and resilience Integrate technologies that advance the resilience and mission critical functionality of a site that are not part of a leveraged project Support the deployment of an integrated energy management system that allows for standardized and streamlined practices that save energy and promote the safety, health, and operations of facilities.

Applicants will be asked to show how the proposed project results are conducive to broader adoption by impacting the direction, strategy, and thinking of the agency to engage in similar efforts at other federal facilities. The anticipated total funding level for AFFECT 2019 is $3 million with anticipated funding per award to be between approximately $200,000 and $1 million.

To apply for AFFECT 2019, applicants must register with and submit application materials through EERE Exchange. Questions regarding this FAC can be sent to AFFECT2019@ee.doe.gov.

Updated information will be posted on the FEMP AFFECT web page as it becomes available.