President gets Burundian Nkurunziza cooperation message

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 22 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received today in Luanda a message from his Burundian counterpart, Pierre Nkurunziza, on strengthening bilateral cooperation.,

The letter was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi, Ezechiel Nibigica - as the special envoy of the Burundian statesman - during a meeting granted by President João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, Ezechiel Nibigica said that the Government of Burundi intends to increase relations of friendship and cooperation with Angola and, in this sense, invited Angolan businessmen to invest in their country.

With regard to the political instability which has been raging for some time in Burundi, the head of the Burundian diplomacy said that "a climate of peace and security is now very calm."

The Republic of Burundi is a small country wedged between Rwanda, to the North, Tanzania, to the East and South, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the West.

Like Angola, it is a member of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

