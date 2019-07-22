BERNINA OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES WINNER OF INSTAGRAM CONTEST WITH TIFFANY PRATT

/EIN News/ --

Aurora, Ill., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, has announced the winner of their Instagram contest to help celebrate the arrival of the BERNINA 435 in stores. Catherine Holbrook from Richmond, Ky. was chosen as the winner of a new B 435 Machine, valued at $1,999 MSRP.





Hosted by designer and HGTV Canada personality Tiffany Pratt, the contest required participants to sew one of Pratt’s creative clutches. The participants were encouraged to create their clutch by following step-by-step instructions and then sharing their final creation on Instagram by using #IwantaBERNINA435. The winning design was selected by Pratt and a group of BERNINA of America judges.

“We were delighted to partner with Tiffany Pratt to give away a new BERNINA 435,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “Tiffany is an inspiration to all sewists and seeing her designs come to life was rewarding. We are not only proud of Ms. Holbrook’s winning design, but of all the participants that entered. We were blown away by their talent and creativity.”

The B 435 is the entry-level edition of the 4 Series. Ideal for small spaces, the B 435 includes an easy-to-use 4.3-inch color touchscreen, a jumbo bobbin with 70 percent more thread, an adjustable presser foot pressure and full shank BERNINA presser feet.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BERNINA and to award Catherine Holbrook with the B 435 machine,” said Tiffany Pratt. “BERNINA has always helped take my creativity to a higher level and I am excited to give the same opportunity to Catherine.

To view all of the designs, including the winning design, please visit BERNINA’S official Instagram page. For more information on the B 435 visit www.bernina.com

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 125 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

