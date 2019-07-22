Insights Into the Global Spirulina Market, 2019 to 2025 - Projecting a CAGR of 10.6% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spirulina Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spirulina Market size is expected to reach $651 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to the adoption of spirulina as a protein supplement and as a human health food, the microalgae have gained significant popularity in the human health food industry and across the developing and under-developed countries, where there is a high prevalence of malnutrition.



Factors such as the introduction of new varieties of natural food colors produced from spirulina, natural health benefits of spirulina superfood, and several government initiatives for facilitating the production of spirulina, are expected to boost the growth of the global spirulina market over the forecast period.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Maxima Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed and Other Applications. The nutraceuticals sector recorded a substantial market share and is anticipated to dominate the global spirulina market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing concern for nutrition and health and an increasing preference for natural alternatives in comparison to traditional pharmaceutical products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Algenol, LLC, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, DDW, Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., NOW Foods, Inc. and Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Spirulina Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Spirulina Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Spirulina Market, by Drug Formulation

1.4.4 Global Spirulina Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Spirulina Market by Type

3.1.1 Global Arthrospira Platensis Market by Region

3.1.2 Global Arthrospira Maxima Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Spirulina Market by Application

4.1.1 Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Food and Beverages Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Animal Feed Market by Region

4.1.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Spirulina Market by Drug Formulation

5.1.1 Global Powder Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Tablet & Capsule Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Liquid Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Granule & Gelling Agent Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Spirulina Market by Region

6.1 North America Spirulina Market

6.2 Europe Spirulina Market

6.3 Asia-Pacific Spirulina Market

6.4 LAMEA Spirulina Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Cyanotech Corporation

7.2 DIC Corporation

7.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.4 Algenol LLC (Algenol Biofuels Inc.)

7.5 Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

7.6 Sensient Technologies Corporation

7.7 DDW Inc.

7.8 GNC Holdings Inc.

7.9 NOW Foods Inc.

7.10 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.



