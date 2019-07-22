Analyst Suggests CannTrust’s (NYSE: CTST) Debacle Could Get a Lot Worse: Barbuto & Johansson P.A. Updates Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc.

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors that they have until September 9, 2019 to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action lawsuit filed against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST ), and appointment and qualifications to be considered for the role of lead plaintiff.



According to the lawsuit against CannTrust, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse facility in five unlicensed rooms between October 2018 and March 2019 and provided inaccurate information to regulators and false and misleading public statements.

On July 16, in an article by SmarterAnalyst’s Ben Mahaney, titled “CannTrust’s (CTST) Debacle Could Get a Lot Worse,” Mahaney stated, “[a]t this time I'm not convinced the company will have its licenses canceled, but with the numerous other pitfalls that have come as a result of its breaking the rules, it’s going to be a long time before it fully recovers.” See the article at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/canntrust-ctst-debacle-could-lot-220556449.html for more information.

If you would like to discuss the case, your options and qualifications as a potential lead plaintiff, or your rights as a shareholder, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, by phone at (888) 715-2520 (Office), by phone or text at (561) 531-8221 (Cell), or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com ; or attorney Neil Rothstein via his cell at (330) 860-4092 or email at neil@barjolaw.com .

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir. 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified Lead Plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. If you wish to be considered to serve as lead plaintiff, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 9, 2019.

