CDPHP The Foundation: Tackling the Opioid Epidemic

CDPHP The Foundation is teaming up with Addictions Care Center of Albany, Inc. (ACCA) to combat the opioid epidemic. The philanthropic arm of health plan, CDPHP, is partnering with ACCA to expand school-based alcohol and substance use prevention programs in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Warren, and Washington Counties.



“The opioid epidemic hits close to home for so many in the Capital Region, including our own members, 506 of whom had a documented opioid overdose last year. As a health plan, employer, and community partner, we knew we needed to take a lead role tackling the crisis.” said Dr. John D. Bennett, President and CEO, CDPHP.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91 Americans die each day from opioid abuse. That’s more than gun violence, house fires, and drowning deaths combined.

“We believe that the disease of addiction is treatable and preventable. Equipping students early with prevention skills is critical in overcoming this opioid epidemic. We are grateful to have CDPHP The Foundation as a partner. The Foundation support enables ACCA to reach more children at this critical time.” said Keith Stack, Executive Director, Addictions Care Center of Albany, Inc.

ACCA’s award-winning An Apple a Day school-based program uses age-appropriate learning techniques to build self-esteem and develop healthy habits in children. The program begins in Kindergarten and is delivered each year for eight weeks, through the fourth grade, so to reach children on a regular basis before risky behavior begins.

“I believe it would be hard to find someone that has not been touched by the opioid epidemic. I truly believe the only way we will get out of this, is through education. I commend CDPHP The Foundation for their ongoing efforts to help the community and we are glad to partner with them to help to change lives.” said Albany County Craig D. Apple, Sr.

The support of CDPHP The Foundation will allow ACCA to expand programming in the Averill Park and Hoosick Valley School Districts, as well as offer summer programming to more than 200 children through various summer camps.

In 2017, CDPHP created an opioid task force to curb the number of opioids prescribed in the community. Since then, the health plan saw a 15 percent decrease in the use of opioids, and a 66 percent increase in the use of alternative agents to treat pain.



About CDPHP® The Foundation

The mission of CDPHP The Foundation is to support and promote health, wellness, education, and cultural vibrancy in our community through philanthropy and service. We accomplish this mission through fundraising, volunteerism, community events and more. CDPHP The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of CDPHP, a not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York.

