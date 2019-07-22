Real SF Properties Team from Zephyr Real Estate Ranks High in America’s Best

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real SF Properties has been a Top Team Producer at Zephyr Real Estate for years, and recently the august team received statewide acclaim in the 2019 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list. This list ranks the most productive teams by state, based on closed sales volume.



Real SF Properties is a powerhouse group that ranks in the Top 1% of Bay Area realtors, and includes principals Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Kira Mead and Harry Clark, and team member Donna Solen. The team placed at No. 224 on America’s Best, in a list of 762 throughout California, with $66,745,003 in closed volume.

"Congratulations to everyone who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry , owner and founder of Tom Ferry International and co-producer of the list. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are the best."

Real SF Properties has an impressive skill set that proves the expression, “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” Daniel Fernandez Acebo has a degree in Landscape Architecture from UC Davis. Harry Clark is a Harvard graduate with over 27 years’ experience in the design, development and sales of residential properties. Kira Mead is an avid advocate for home ownership with a background in design and marketing. They work from Zephyr’s Upper Market office and have been and continue to be Top Producers consistently.

Over 14,000 real estate professionals from across the country are considered. Teams must have closed a minimum of 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. The rankings are based on surveys from national branded networks, state and local associations of Realtors®, multiple listing services, previous rankings, and the largest brokerage firms in the country. Verification from an independent source is required and REAL Trends senior staff reviews all submissions for completeness and accuracy.

“We congratulate Kira, Harry and Danny on this milestone achievement,” commented Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr. “They are all so passionate about what they do, and their collaborative skills are truly remarkable.”

Real SF Properties is based at Zephyr’s Upper Market office and may be reached via their website, www.realsfproperties.com .

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25b64e86-914c-495a-ae2d-cda5bdc3afe6

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Real SF Properties Real SF Properties Team from Zephyr Real Estate Ranks High in America’s Best



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.