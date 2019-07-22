Sarraf Gentile LLP Announces That Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Has Agreed to Pay $1.4 Billion to Settle Whistleblower Cases

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolve possible criminal and civil liability related to allegations involving the sale of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone. The resolution – the largest recovery by the United States in a case concerning an opioid drug – includes the forfeiture of proceeds totaling $647 million, civil settlements with the federal government and the states totaling $700 million, and an administrative resolution with the Federal Trade Commission for $50 million.



Suboxone is used by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment. Suboxone and its active ingredient, buprenorphine, are powerful and addictive opioids.

“We are confronting the deadliest drug crisis in our nation’s history. Opioid withdrawal is difficult, painful, and sometimes dangerous; people struggling to overcome addiction face challenges that can often seem insurmountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division. “Drug manufacturers marketing products to help opioid addicts are expected to do so honestly and responsibly.”

“Opioid manufacturers – like all drug manufacturers – have a duty to market their products both truthfully and safely,” said Craig Carpenito, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. “Opioid manufacturers have an additional and critically important duty to maintain effective controls to prevent their highly dangerous products from being abused and diverted.”

Multiple cases were resolved as part of this settlement, including a case that was filed by Sarraf Gentile LLP. Joseph Gentile, a co-founder of the firm, served as lead counsel on behalf of the firm’s client and was a signatory to the settlement agreement resolving the claims. A copy of the settlement agreement can be viewed here {Link to www.sarrafgentile.com}.

According to Mr. Gentile: “We’re extremely proud of our client – for having stepped forward to try and bring defendants’ conduct to light – and were privileged to guide him through this process. We were also privileged to work with so many fine lawyers at the Department of Justice and various state agencies. We’re hopeful that the settlement reached here will go a long way in improving patient safety and preventing possible future harm.”

Whistleblowers who bring these kinds of actions are usually awarded between 15% to 30% of the government’s recovery.

