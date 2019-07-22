$13.9 Bn Quality Management Software Market - Global Forecast to 2025 with Profiles of MasterControl, Sparta Systems, SAP, and PSC Software Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Company Size, By Solution, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quality management software market size is estimated to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2025



Quality Management Software (QMS) is used to better manage and control quality concerns regarding performance, customer satisfaction, and competitiveness of the organization. This is done by the controlling processes as well as products for consistent quality assurance, reducing the quality gap between manufacturing practices and end-product expectations, tracking of deviations, and ensuring compliances. Increasing advancement in functionality of solution is anticipated to further boost the growth.



The QMS market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to increasing demand for effective management of organizational processes and the need for meeting consumer expectations in a highly competitive market. Technological advancements in IT and Telecom as well as automation of transportation and logistics industry is driving the growth of the quality management software market.



Quality management software offers numerous functionalities including handling of non-conformances, out of specification test results, calibration, ensuring compliance as well as a centralized system that ensures connection to organizations' Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. All these capabilities coupled with the reduction in costs, are energizing the adoption of quality management software across a wide range of industries.



The flexibility and mobility offered by quality management software in solutions like document control and non-conformance issue resolving is driving the demand for QMS software in large enterprises, contributing to new functionalities being added to the software every day. The increasing demand for cloud based QMS solutions due to implied scalability and accessibility is a major factor for increasing popularity of quality management software.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cloud technology is gaining popularity among cost-sensitive customers and small and medium enterprises. The numerous benefits cloud based QMS offers without incurring additional costs is helping the market grow

Globalization and the need for complying with international standards for products as well as processes has brought out the necessity of quality management systems to deal with increased pressure of numerous regulations and directives. This is an important factor affecting the spread of versatile and customized quality management solutions across industries

MasterControl, Inc., Sparta Systems, Inc., SAP SE, and PSC Software Company are some of the major players operating in the quality management software market.



Other key vendors are Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Parasoft Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope and assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Quality management software- Industry snapshot and key buying criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Quality Management Software Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Market size and growth prospects

3.3 Quality management software value chain analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Quality management software market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing Need for improving organizational effectiveness

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand in application segments

3.4.1.3 Rising demand for reducing the total cost of production by improving quality

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Security threats involved in cloud-based platforms

3.5 Key opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7 Quality management software competitor analysis, 2015

3.8 Product benchmarking

3.9 Quality management software PESTEL analysis

3.10 Vendor Selection Criteria

3.11 Regulatory framework

3.12 Vendor ecosystem



Chapter 4 Quality Management Software Application Outlook

4.1 Quality management software market share by application, 2016 & 2025

4.2 IT and telecom

4.3 Transportation and logistics

4.4 Consumer goods and retail

4.5 Defense and aerospace

4.6 Manufacturing

4.7 Healthcare

4.8 Others



Chapter 5 Quality Management Software Solution Outlook

5.1 Quality management software market share by solution, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Audit management

5.3 Calibration management

5.4 Change management

5.5 Complaint handling

5.6 Document control

5.7 Employee training

5.8 Non-conformances/corrective & preventative

5.9 Supplier quality management

5.10 Others



Chapter 6 Quality Management Software Deployment Outlook

6.1 Quality management software market share by deployment, 2016 & 2025

6.2 On-premise

6.3 Cloud-based



Chapter 7 Quality Management Software Company Size Outlook

7.1 Quality management software market share by company size, 2016 & 2025

7.2 Small and medium enterprise

7.3 Large enterprise



Chapter 8 Quality Management Software Regional Outlook

8.1 Quality management software market share by region, 2016 & 2025



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Sparta Systems Inc.

MasterControl, Inc.

SAP SE

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Plex Systems, Inc.

Cority Software Inc.

Enablon (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)

QT9 Software

Biovia Corp (Dassault Systemes SE)

Iqms, Inc.

MetricStream, Inc.

Pilgrim Quality Solution, Inc.

Unipoint Software, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

EtQ Management Consultants, Inc.

Verse Solutions, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huw6sb





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.