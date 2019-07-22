Global $1.43Bn Tantalum Electric Capacitor Market Outlook by 2024 - Rising In-Vehicle Electronics Content Augments Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tantalum Electric Capacitor Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tantalum electric capacitor market is expected to reach a market size of US$1,433.522 million in 2024, rising from US$1,268.526 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 2.06% throughout the forecast period.



The demand for tantalum electric capacitors will grow during the forecast period owing to the rising usage of electronics across different industries. In addition, increasing consumption of consumer electronics globally will further boost the demand for these capacitors. However, the problem of field crystallization and the availability of substitutes will limit the demand for these capacitors.



The North American region will have a significant share of the market due to the early adoption of technology and increasing automation in different industries. The Asia-Pacific market will see ample growth opportunities due to the penetration of consumer electronics and rapid industrialization.



The major players profiled in the tantalum electric capacitor market include Kemet Corporation, AVX Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, and Panasonic Corporation among others.



Drivers



Growing focus on miniaturization of devices

Rising in-vehicle electronics content

The steady increase in investment in military electronics

Restraints



Availability of substitutes

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. TANTALUM ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Wet

5.2. Solid



6. TANTALUM ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Industrial

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Communication and Technology

6.4. Consumer Electronics



7. TANTALUM ELECTRIC CAPACITOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Brazil

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. United Kingdom

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. Israel

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Taiwan

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. South Korea

7.3.5. India

7.3.6. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Kemet Corporation

9.2. AVX Corporation

9.3. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

9.4. Panasonic Corporation

9.5. Rohm Co. Ltd.

9.6. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

9.7. Suntsu Electronics Inc.

9.8. Meritek

9.9. Nichicon Corporation

9.10. Suntan Technology Company Limited



