Sound Transit Partners with Copacino+Fujikado to Show Customers the Future of Travel is Already Here

Local Seattle Ad Agency Highlights the Value of Regional Mass Transit in New Campaign

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sound Transit, the public transit agency that services the metropolitan Seattle region, has launched a new campaign from Seattle-based creative agency Copacino+Fujikado. In an era of ever-increasing innovation, the campaign highlights that the travel innovations we’ve all dreamed of may not be quite as great as we’ve hoped, and that instead the smart answer is Sound Transit.



The campaign, “The Future is Sound,” consists of three :30 spots that explore the potential downsides to future technologies like jetpacks and transporters. In each one, people attempt their daily commutes using these innovations only to run into unexpected mishaps. “Malfunction” shows people lining up at a teleportation station where they experience a delay when only the torso of a man arrives on the platform. “Sorry” highlights the struggle two people face when navigating the skies on their jetpacks -- it turns out they’re not the easiest to maneuver -- while “Small Talk” shows another two jetpackers struggling to chat over the sound of their packs.

“Our direction to Copacino+Fujikado was to help us continue to build awareness that thousands of people a day have already discovered a way around traffic,” Sound Transit’s Marketing Director, Tim Healy said. “And we are building today’s extensive transit network to offer more great transit options in the future.”

“As people look to the future for easier ways to travel, we wanted to find a fun way to show all current and future Sound Transit passengers that, despite the draw of Jetsons-type transportation, mass transit remains the best answer,” said Mike Hayward, Executive Creative Director at Copacino+Fujikado. “Sound Transit is massively expanding light rail and other services in the coming years, and we wanted to take a cheeky approach to drumming up excitement for what the future holds.”

“The Future is Sound” marks Copacino+Fujikado’s first work for Sound Transit since winning back the business this year after a ten-year hiatus. The spots will appear in local broadcast, digital, and across social channels.

