Konica Minolta and All Covered Solutions Transform Digital Dog Direct’s Business

New Jersey Printer Realizes Significant Cost Savings through Process Improvements

/EIN News/ --

Ramsey, NJ, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) are pleased to offer customers the latest technology to improve quality and efficiency. For Digital Dog Direct (Digital Dog), a full-service direct marketing company in Ewing, New Jersey, the installation of eleven AccurioPress 6136P and 6100 digital presses, combined with additional software and services, reduced the need for outsourcing longer print runs and large-size sheets, and enhanced speed and quality.



“The larger sheet size and enhanced registration capability allow us to print larger sheets than previously possible, as well as add variable data to sheets larger than 13x19,” said Jay Adcock, Director of Information Technology at Digital Dog. “These enhancements keep our work in house and allow us to turn jobs around much faster.” Digital Dog also added SD-513 booklet making and LU-202XLM / MB-508 long-sheet support. “The SD-513 is a well thought out, extremely useful product, and the price/performance ratio can’t be beat,” said Adcock.



Digital Dog reports many improvements as part of the installation. Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer and AccurioPro Cloud Eye technology are instrumental in ensuring consistent G7 level print quality, which is clients’ assurance of top-notch quality printing. Printing to Idealliance’s GRACoL standard makes it easy to move jobs from machine to machine and to split jobs across multiple machines, all while maintaining consistent color.

Digital Dog found the incorporation of the RSA Q Direct increased efficiency by enabling single-point dispatching of jobs to multiple machines. Fiery JobFlow added sophistication to job preflighting and programming, and Fiery Navigator enables faster, easier maintenance across the shop, both attributing to reduced downtime.

Digital Dog estimates a cost savings of 20% overall.

From an environmental standpoint, better color management and stability resulted in much less waste, with fewer sheets thrown out per job.

“Konica Minolta is proud to partner with Digital Dog, a leader in the printing industry,” said Vincent Pagliarello, Area Vice President, Sales, Konica Minolta. “Their trust in Konica Minolta and All Covered equipment and services allowed us to create a customized solution using advanced technology to allow them to better serve their customers.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Digital Dog Direct

Digital Dog Direct is the premiere single-source printing, mailing, and marketing solutions provider in the Philadelphia and New York City area. We work with all types and sizes of marketers to offer the same cutting-edge services and savings that normally only the big dogs get. From concept to completion, we’re with you every step of the way to offer response-generating and cost-saving solutions.

Stunning digital- and variable-data-printing

Mailing services and strategies that work

Data processing to maximize postal rate savings

Creative and multichannel marketing services

Personalized URLs, email, landing pages, and more

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.