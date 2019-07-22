TCN Worldwide Welcomes New Member in Seoul South Korea, G&E Properties

Serving Seoul and the surrounding areas, G&E Properties is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

/EIN News/ --

Dallas, Texas, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce G&E Properties, a full-service commercial real estate advisory, brokerage, and services company headquartered in Seoul South Korea, as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization.



“We are very pleased to announce the expansion of TCN Worldwide’s global coverage into Seoul with the addition of G&E Properties. Their expertise in all sectors of the commercial real estate market throughout the Seoul metropolitan area will provide opportunities for the member firms throughout TCN,” stated Ross Ford.



Ford continued, “With a population of over 10 million, Seoul and the addition of G&E Properties represents a significant opportunity to expand our presence throughout Asia. With affiliates in Hong Kong and now Seoul, TCN is poised to serve the needs of the growing commercial real estate market within Asia.”



“G&E Properties’ membership in TCN Worldwide represents enormous potential for international business. This organization shares our goal of providing the optimal response to clients' needs for advisory and consulting services for commercial real estate,” said Zed (Youngjae) Kim, President & CEO of G&E Properties. “As a leading full-service commercial real estate firm based in Seoul, we strive to continually provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise and global coverage.”



Founded in 2013, G&E Properties is a full-service commercial real estate firm offering investment sales, tenant and landlord representation, and an expanding array of property/facility management services.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide, a consortium of leading independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. With commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide is one of the most comprehensive service providers in the industry. An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry.

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 ccrow@tcnworldwide.com



