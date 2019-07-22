Dermal Fillers Market to reach US$ 6,303.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% | Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Dermal Fillers Market Research report include BioPlus Co., Ltd., Galderma laboratories, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, and CANDELA CORPORATION, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures aiding the growth of the global dermal fillers market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “ DERMAL FILLERS MARKET : GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026” suggests that the global market will rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2016. The growing awareness about dermal fillers treatment in developed as well as developing countries will help the market reach US$ 6,303.2 Mn by 2026. Furthermore, the global market was worth US$ 3,471.5 Mn in 2018. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 15.9 million people in the U.S. underwent minimally-invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the year 2015. The increasing efficiency of dermal fillers is encouraging the next-generation people to invest in these surgeries.

Dermal filler procedures help to treat different skin related concerns such as minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and lines. It also adds fullness to areas which have thinned with aging.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939





North America Leads Gains Owing to Growing Demand for Advanced Dermal Fillers

In 2018, the market in North America was worth US$ 1,596.8 Mn. Driven by the growing demand for innovative and advanced dermal fillers, the region is expected to lead global market through the forecast years. As per a study conducted by ASPS, more than 2 million people in the U.S. underwent hyaluronic acid procedures. Increasing awareness about soft tissue fillers treatment in the U.S. is expected to drive the market in North America. Extensive availability of products in this region is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Apart from North America, the market in Asia Pacific is also growing substantially in the forecast years. The rising demand for aesthetics in China and India is creating growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, the awareness about effectiveness of dermal fillers for acne scars, lips, and cheeks is increasing gradually, which is driving the market in this region. Key market leaders in India and China are adopting strategies such as new product launches, augmenting demand for dermal fillers.

Demand for Dermal Fillers to Rise Among Millennials Propelling Growth in the Market

Growing aging population across the world positively impacts the growth of the market. Increasing number of aged people are undergoing dermal filler therapy to uplift drooping skin and restore lost volume. Continuous support from governments to R&D initiatives and recent regulatory approvals will spur growth in the market.

“The dermal fillers market is driven not only by the relative longevity of tissue fillers, but it is also predominantly driven by increasing safety profiles,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Market players are constantly focusing on innovating and upgrading their product portfolio to ensure accurate and improved aesthetic outcomes for patients,” he added. Driven by continuous innovations and advancements, even millennials find dermal filler treatment appealing. This will further fuel demand for dermal fillers in the forecast period.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Product Launches by Market Players to Accelerate the Market Growth

The report profiles some of the key players in the global dermal fillers market. These include BioPlus Co., Ltd., Galderma laboratories, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, and CANDELA CORPORATION. Among these, ALLERGAN was leading the global market in 2018 encompassing a large number of specialized and technologically-advanced products. The company offers a JUVÉDERM collection of dermal fillers, which includes lip enhancement and wrinkles correction. Moreover, the company launched Juvéderm VOLUX to reduce fines lines on jawline and chin. Another company called Merz Pharma recently launched a dermal filler product called Belotero Revive to meet the unique skin requirements of aesthetic patients. Such product launches are expected to help companies broaden their product portfolio, which will stimulate growth in the market.

Key companies covered in the report

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

DR. Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis





Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-lactic Acid PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)) Fat Fillers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Browse Related Reports:

U.S. Biosimilars Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Defibrillators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Transvenous ICD, External Defibrillator) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026



External Defibrillator Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Crosslinking Type (Monophasic, Biphasic), By Application (Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration of Volume/ Fullness), By End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment

ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma and Galderma laboratories to be the dominant players in the dermal fillers market in 2018 Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share and Global Trends



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.