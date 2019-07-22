MEDIA ALERT: See the Grand Opening of the First Solar Energy Farm in North Dakota at Standing Rock Reservation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: A kick-off/grand opening celebration for the CannonBall Community Solar Farm. North Dakota’s first solar energy farm, that already represents 50% of the state’s solar power. The unveiling will feature a variety of dignitaries and people passionate about solar energy, including actor/activists Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley and Frances Fisher, along with Presidential candidate US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, tribal officials and solar energy experts.

WHO: GivePower , a non-profit organization that provides solar energy solutions to developing regions that need it most led the effort to build the CannonBall Community Solar Farm in partnership with Empowered by Light , a non-profit focused on solar micro grids for developing communities.

BACKGROUND: Two years ago, the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline became operational, following passionate protests across the country. Out of this controversy and out of concerns of the pipeline’s impact on the environment, the Sioux Nation fought back in an unconventional and empowering way by working with SF-based GivePower to build the first and largest solar energy farm in North Dakota. The press release on the solar energy farm can be viewed here .



WHEN: July 26 at 6:30 pm (local time)

WHERE: 7102 Hwy 1806 Cannon Ball, ND 58528 (right off main Hwy 1806 before turning into Cannon Ball: You will see solar panels from main road.) The 300 kilowatt solar farm is a demonstration of the Sioux Nation Tribe’s long history of advocacy for the sovereignty of their land, renewable energy sources and environmental justice. Additional project partners include Indigenized Energy , which promotes renewable energy within the Sioux Nation, Jinko Solar , a commercial solar panel manufacturer and the Wallace Global Fund , a private foundation supporting engaged citizenry.

VISUALS: This is a story with rich visuals: Townspeople celebrating their energy independence with a feast, ceremonial dances, tours of the solar energy farm and speeches from dignitaries including U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Frances Fisher, Shailene Woodley, Mark Ruffalo, tribal officials and more.

INTERVIEWS: Interviews with GivePower CEO Hayes Barnard and the above listed dignitaries.

To confirm attendance, request interviews or for more details contact:

Paul Wilke

Upright Position Communications

paul@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-215-8750



