Dream Global REIT July 2019 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN, FRA: DRG) today announced its July 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2019.



Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Our in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca

For further information, please contact:

P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959 jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca



