Sunwing to operate more direct flights from Hamilton than ever before

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is offering travellers in the Hamilton and the Greater Golden Horseshoe area more tropical destination options than ever, with a total of six flight services available this coming winter. New destinations include: Cayo Coco , Cayo Santa Maria and Cancun . The travel company is also bringing back perennial favourites Montego Bay and Punta Cana , along with Varadero which will benefit from twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the first time.



Travellers looking to head to Cuba can take advantage of convenient Sunday flights to Cayo Coco between December 15, 2019 and April 12, 2020. A weekly flight service to Cayo Santa Maria will operate on Fridays from December 13, 2019 until April 10, 2020. Those looking to visit Mexico can take advantage of weekly flights to Cancun departing on Sundays from December 15, 2019 until April 12, 2020. Returning favourite Punta Cana is available on Fridays from November 8, 2019 until April 10, 2020 and Montego Bay on Saturdays from December 14, 2019 to April 11, 2020.

“We are excited to be expanding our operations from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Since we commenced operations in the Hamilton region in 2013, our flight services have been well-received and extremely popular with residents of Hamilton and the Greater Golden Horseshoe area. With the addition of these three new destinations, we will now be offering travellers access to more of our popular vacation hotspots than ever before.”

Director, Marketing & Communications for John C Munro Hamilton International Airport, Dina Carlucci, also commented on the news, “As an airport that is growing its leisure travel options for Hamilton and the surrounding market, Hamilton International Airport is very happy to continue its invaluable partnership with Sunwing over the forthcoming winter season. Sunwing’s 2019/2020 winter program has more than doubled its flights from Hamilton, with flights to destinations in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba including new Sunwing flights from Hamilton to Cancun, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.”

Vacationers who take advantage of the new Cayo Coco flight service could choose to stay at Memories Flamenco Beach Resort . Located on a pristine white-sand beach, this Sunwing favourite property offers activities and amenities for guests of all ages, from the kids club featuring characters Toopy and Binoo to non-motorized water sports like windsurfing and catamaran rides. Travellers headed to Cayo Santa Maria could opt for Grand Memories Santa Maria offering a wide range of activities for all ages including a kids club.

With the newly-introduced weekly flight service to Cancun, vacationers can visit top-rated family resort, Riu Dunamar . Situated on the shores of Playa Mujeres, it is home to its very own Splash Water World water park and offers accommodation options for families of five or more. Plus, vacationers who book with Sunwing can look forward to exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, free Wi-Fi, spa credits and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

