Nyxio Poised For Comeback With New Software Offering Tied To 5G

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nyxio Technologies Corporation (OTCPink: NYXO) - an innovative manufacturer of cutting edge Smart TVs and consumer electronics devices, announced today the company expects to achieve OTC current status in upcoming weeks, while it is also finishing the development of a new Smart TV software.



The company began developing the new software long before the idea of the current smart TV’s and the releases by some of the larger brands. Nyxio is pushing towards completion of their new product suite. Giorgio Johnson, CEO of Nyxio Technologies said, “As a leading edge provider of smart concepts, we have always focused on product development that is not defined to or by a category. Our intention has always been to be a leader in innovation and staying way ahead of the curve. If you can imagine all your favorite Smart software products in one intuitive app – I think you will get the picture of where we are headed. I can say with confidence that the new product offering will again create a new trend which we feel the market needs. Between the new software, the 5G infrastructure being implemented, and plans for our existing products, this marks a very exciting time for the company! Nyxio is still a very relevant company in the smart product space. Stay tuned, there is still much more to come.”

The company’s VioSphere “Genius TV” remains cutting edge. Unlike other smart TVs today, the VioSphere is not limited to the typical smart TV browser or a brand suite of apps. Nyxio previously released their own version of a smart TV, The Vuzion Smart TV (not to be confused with the VioSphere “Genius TV”) that had a full blown Android operating system with access to the Play store allowing users to download the same apps you would download on a smart phone giving the product a huge advantage over current smart TV offerings. Their flagship product, the VioSphere “Genius TV” offers full computing capabilities, as well as the ability to simultaneously watch HDTV via split screen technology (Again, before split screen on other product offerings just now in the market) and full app accessibility unlike the app offerings on the current Smart TV’s. The VioSphere is also touch screen, has a built - in camera, and is Bluetooth and 5G compatible.

In recent months, numerous third party research reports have featured the company as a 'key player' in the Smart TV industry right next to Sony, LG, Toshiba, Samsung, Apple, Intel Corporation and the other select few. These reports can be located by searching ‘Nyxio Technologies’ on Google news.

Be sure to follow the company on Twitter @NyxioTech for frequent updates.

About Nyxio Technologies (OTCPink: NYXO)

Founded in 2007, Nyxio® Technologies Corporation (OTCPink: NYXO) designs and markets a line of innovative consumer electronics devices to deliver high-quality, cutting-edge products to consumers and businesses. The company is known for its innovative products that offer distinctive features such as touch screen controls, built-in Bluetooth capabilities, wireless and video features all bundled into practical and inventive packages. The company introduced VuzionT the first AndroidT OS television and the VioSphereT an integrated flat screen Smart TV and full PC. Other products include the OMEGA Tablet PC line -- the Classic, Premier and Ultimate, as well as the Realm, an all-in-one PC/TV, the Realm Pro, digital signage and B2B solution and the Venture Mobile Media Viewers (MMV), a new class of video eyewear. By consolidating key hardware into more efficient devices, Nyxio not only reduces the overall environmental footprint of end users, but also keeps products reasonably priced. For more information visit: www.nyxio.com or on twitter @NyxioTech

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Nyxio Technologies Corporation

marketing.nyxo@nyxio.com

www.nyxio.com

Twitter: @nyxiotech



