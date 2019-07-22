Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) to release a new study on food bank use in Ontario’s electoral ridings on July 24th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release a new study on food bank use in Ontario on July 24th, 2019. This study presents its findings on an interactive map that allows users to compare food bank use and data by electoral riding across the province.



Embargoed access to the interactive map will be made available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Wednesday, July 24th at 12:01am.

To request embargoed access to the map, please email: amanda@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

About Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks)

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca







