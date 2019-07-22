Global Robotic Arms Procurement Market Study, 2019 - Featuring Profiles on Key Vendors FANUC, YASKAWA, KUKA, ABB, DENSO, and Rockwell

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Arms Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the robotic arms market is set to witness an accelerating category spend momentum of because of the rapid category adoption across the manufacturing, automotive, construction, mining, and electronics industries. Robotic arms are being installed with artificial intelligence technology which is expected to boost the category growth scopes in the years to come.



The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that bundle robotic arms with products such as CNC, motors, chipsets, and other related products.



According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global robotic arms market is the extensive category usage in end-user industries such as the manufacturing sector for functions like picking and placing, palletizing, material handling, transferring parts and components, assembling of components, and machine tending.



Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global robotic arms market is to ensure a quick and proactive response from suppliers for machine failures considering the fact that this category is prone to periodic mechanical failures.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in addition to a PESTLE analysis.



Key Questions Answered

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Topics Covered



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: FANUC

Profile: YASKAWA

Profile: KUKA

Profile: ABB

Profile: DENSO

Profile: Rockwell

PART 11: US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

PART 12: Category Definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76h0u7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Robotics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.