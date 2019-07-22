LambdaTest now integrates with Katalon studio to offer seamless testing on 2000+ browser combinations

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Key Highlights:

Test on a combination if 2000+ Browsers & OS

Perform parallel testing to reduce go to market time

Easy integration process with minimal steps

San Francisco, 22nd July 2019, LambdaTest, the fastest growing Cross Browser Testing platform, today announced its all-new integration with Katalon Studio. This new integration will help Katalon users in adding automated cross browser testing capabilities to their current Katalon test suits. They can run their Katalon tests on an online selenium grid and test on 2000+ browsers & OS environments LambdaTest has to offer. Not only can users no increase their browser coverage, they can also reduce the test execution time by running tests in parallel at LambdaTest.

Katalon Studio is one of the most widely preferred codeless automation testing platforms by developers & testers, and really help in creating record and replay test scripts that can be run on a multitude of browser. This new integration will empower them to perform testing on a wide range of browsers, even those browsers for which they may not have access to locally and at the same time reduce the test execution time by running multiple test threads in parallel. Using LambdaTest, Katalon studio users will now have to spend less time on developing and maintaining infrastructure and can thus spend more on building great quality products.



“In a brief span of over one and a half year, LambdaTest has become the fastest growing cross browser testing platform. The main reason behind this success is customer feedback, the whole product is shaped on the basis of feedback we receive every day. This new integration with Katalon studio is again a step ahead in implementing our customer’s feedback, to make them more efficient with an aim to offer them a complete tool.” Said Asad Khan Co-founder & CEO LambdaTest.



“Continuing Katalon Studio's mission of simplifying test automation as well as enhancing test coverage, we believe this collaboration profoundly reinforces our vision and purpose,” said Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon.



“The need for a powerful, flexible, and efficient platform for rapid product releases is the main reason behind this integration. With an impeccable automated testing solution at hand, software developers and quality assurance teams will have more time to focus on delivering more innovative products to their customers,” he continued.





In addition to utilizing all features of Katalon Studio, now users will also be able to leverage all features of LambdaTest including Automated & manual live interactive testing on all latest & legacy browsers & OS, Screenshot Testing, Geo Location testing etc. This will offer them a complete package for all their cross browser testing needs.



To learn more about LambdaTest & Katalon Studio integration visit - https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/display/TD/Katalon+Integration+With+LambdaTest



Other Integrations:

Along with Katalon studio, LambdaTest offers a variety of other integrations to ease the life of developers and testers including Jira, Asana, Github, Trello, Slack, VSTS, Gitlab, Bitbucket, Wordpress, Paymo, and Teamwork.

Pricing & Availability:



LambdaTest offers a try before buy version of its Automation feature where all users can play with the tool for 100 minutes. Users can also avail unlimited access to run automation tests at as low as $59 per month on a subscription basis. The pricing also includes all features of LIVE interactive testing as a package.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is cloud-based cross browser testing platform that helps in both manual and browser compatibility testing. Users can perform live interactive testing of their website or web app on a combination of 2000+ different browser and operating system right from their own browser. In addition, the platform allows the users to run Selenium automation tests on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud-based Online Selenium grid and perform live interactive cross-browser testing of their public or locally hosted websites and web app on the cloud. LambdaTest also offers the feature of taking automated full page screenshots across all 2000+ environments to quickly test the layout, check in a single click how your website will look across 36 different devices, and compare design and HTML images. In addition, the LambdaTest platform also has single-click integration with popular project management and enterprise tools like Jira, Asana, Trello, Github, Gitlab, BitBucket, Slack, and Visual Studio Team Services.

About Katalon Studio



Katalon Studio provides the digital economy with automated testing solutions that are affordable, simple, and comprehensive to meet a variety of automation needs, as well as build a strong and supportive community of testers and developers around the world.

Media Contacts LambdaTest:

Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest

asad@lambdatest.com

Jay Singh, Co-Founder LambdaTest

jay@lambdatest.com

Media Contacts Katalon Studio:

Hanh Tran - Senior Marketer at Katalon LLC.

hanhthtran@kms-technology.com



