ICS Security Report: Worldwide Markets Analyzed Through 2016-2019 - Rising Threats to Critical Industrial Infrastructure Drive the Demand for Cybersecurity
The base year of the study is 2016.
Strategies, growth analysis, and competitive landscape are discussed for ICS security and industrial security vendors such as ABB, Check Point, Cisco, Fortinet, Honeywell, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Symantec, Waterfall Security, and Yokogawa.
In recent years, there have been several targeted attacks on industrial control systems and systems of critical infrastructure by attackers/malwares with code names such as Stuxnet, Aurora, Flame, and Havex. These were discovered by various security vendors' threat research and intelligence centers.
The Internet of Things (IoT) drive has led several industries such as smart manufacturing to adopt and embrace the advantages of connecting to the Internet, thereby unknowingly exposing themselves and becoming more vulnerable to cyber threats. The world has witnessed a number of ICS (industrial control system) attacks in recent times.
Several security breaches events recorded in recent years involving systems of national interest, including both critical infrastructure and government systems, indicate that the global industrial sector is increasingly becoming the target of cyberattacks. As a result, business organizations are making substantial investments in ICS security.
The uptake of ICS security solutions has been driven by factors such as increased attacks on critical infrastructure globally, investments in cybersecurity insurance, and investments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications.
As we move forward, industry-specific regulations and mandates around ICS security will further drive the uptake of these solutions globally.
However, factors such as air gap strategy, security skills shortage and technology sprawl, lack of mandates, and preference for availability over integrity will be major barriers to the growth of this market.
The ICS security market is flooded with vendors from various backgrounds. The competitive landscape is comprised of information and communications technology (ICT) vendors, industrial automation vendors, and security vendors offering industrial security solutions.
Additionally, the market is poised to witness the participation of service providers offering managed security services through partnerships with various security vendors.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the existing threat landscape for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) globally?
- What are the drivers and restraints in adopting ICS security?
- What are the trends in the ICS security market?
- What are the value propositions of ICS security solutions?
- What are the growth opportunities and calls to action in this market?
- Is the ICS security solutions market growing? Is it competitive? If the market is growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
2. Market Overview & Segmentation
- Market Definitions - Taxonomy of Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions
- Common Threats Toward Industrial Control Systems
- Market Overview - Research Methodology
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Threat Analysis - Overview of Industrial Cybersecurity
- Global Cyber Threats - An Overview
- Redefining Cybersecurity and Decoding the Myths
- Cyberattacks - Motives
- Top Attack Vectors - An Overview
- Top Negative Impacts of a Security Breach - An Overview
4. Convergence of IT and OT - Implications for Industrial Cybersecurity
- Definitions of IT and OT
- Significance of Convergence of IT/OT
- Trends Driving the Uptake of Internet Connectivity in ICS
- Digital Technologies - Boon or Bane?
- Digital Technologies - Adoption Rate
- Digital Technologies - Adoption Challenges and Their Impact
5. Current State of the Industrial Control Systems Market - An Assessment
- Understanding the State of Connected ICS Devices
- ICS Network Protocols
- ICS Networking Protocols Detected Globally
- Industrial Sector - Threats and Vulnerabilities Influencing Security Adoption
- Identified Gaps in ICS Security
- ICS vs. IT Systems - Characteristics and Differences
- Vulnerabilities in ICS
- Vulnerabilities in ICS - Some Stats
6. Industrial Cybersecurity Market - An Outlook
- Investment Dynamics - 2017 and Beyond
- Security Solutions to Protect ICS
- Business Case for Cybersecurity in the Industrial Sector
7. ICS End-user Analysis
- Trends in ICS Security Adoption
- Impact Analysis - Adoption of Cybersecurity in End-user Industries
- Power Utilities - Industrial Cybersecurity Trends and Implications
- Power Utilities - IIoT Convergence and its Impact
- Oil and Gas - Cyber Risks in Oil and Gas
- Oil and Gas - Cybersecurity History
- Mining - Industrial Cybersecurity Adoption and Implications
- Wastewater-Industrial Cybersecurity Trends and Implications
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Industrial Cybersecurity Ecosystem
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Security in a Digital World
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Adoption of Cybersecurity for Energy Encouraged Globally
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Growing Focus on Safe Cities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
- Key Conclusion
10. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Check Point
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Honeywell
- Kaspersky
- McAfee
- Palo Alto Networks
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Symantec
- Waterfall Security
- Yokogawa
