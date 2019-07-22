Global Serverless Architecture Market to Reach $21.99 Billion by 2025 at 27.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rapid rise of the app development market along with increase in demand for useful applications for different platforms such as Android and iOS have boosted the growth of the serverless architecture market. Growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have supplemented to the growth of the market. The region of North America region accounted for nearly half of the market of global serverless architecture in terms of revenue in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serverless architecture market generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in number of smartphones, increase in BYOD adoption, rise in number of applications, growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture market. However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290

Public Cloud segment to maintain its leadership status by 2025

The public cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the private cloud segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report also explores the real-time file/stream processing and others segment.

Web Application Development segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

IT & Telecom segment to maintain its leadership status by 2025

The IT and telecom segment held around one-fourth of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment are estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.4% from 2018 to 2025.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5290

Large Enterprises segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The large enterprises segment held more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR

North America region accounted for nearly half of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Frontrunners of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.