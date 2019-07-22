Speedcast Government Awarded IDIQ Subcontract to Support U.S. Government Customer

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedcast Government was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) subcontract in support of a US government defense contractor to provide technical and professional services. The subcontract has a ceiling value of approximately $5M over a 5-year term. During the term of the subcontract, Speedcast Government will provide access control, communications and surveillance services across five geographic locations.



“Speedcast Government is proud to have been selected as a strategic partner on this program,” said Moe Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government. “The support we will be providing is consistent with our approach of going beyond connectivity and adding value on-the-ground for our customers.”

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services such as systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, and Airborne ISR and wireless services. UltiSat and Globecomm are now doing business as Speedcast Government. For more information, visit our website at www.speedcastgov.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Moreno-Davis

Director of Marketing

240.813.7578

lmoreno-davis@ultisat.com



