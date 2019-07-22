Vector Solutions Expands EHS Capabilities with Acquisition of IndustrySafe

Third Acquisition of the Year Reaffirms Vector’s Commitment to Expand eLearning and Training Platform into Complete Performance Optimization Solution

Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, has acquired IndustrySafe, a leading safety management software provider that helps organizations efficiently record, track and trend safety data to improve workplace safety, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risks, and save time and costs.



The addition of IndustrySafe represents Vector’s third acquisition of the year, following the earlier integrations of CrewSense and Halligan, and furthers Vector’s strategy to expand its leading eLearning and training platform into a complete workforce and organization performance optimization solution.



Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Philadelphia, IndustrySafe serves over 450 global customers with heavy regulations and strict codes for workplace safety across manufacturing, pulp & paper, food & beverage, construction and engineering, transportation, energy, and public sector end-markets.



The company’s highly configurable EHS management software suite will be offered under Vector’s Commercial business unit, and includes modules such as Incident Management, Safety Metrics Dashboards, Hazard Management, Mobile EHS Inspections, and more.



“This exciting acquisition adds highly sought-after EHS capabilities into the Vector Solutions product portfolio, combining with Vector’s leading learning and workforce management solutions to provide clients with even more tools to ensure regulatory compliance and improve safety,” said Vector Solutions COO Marc Scheipe. “And with IndustrySafe’s continued commitment to user-friendly and cost effective EHS software, this acquisition serves to expand access to advanced technology and maintain a singular focus on optimizing performance, reducing risk and driving smart decisions.”



“We are thrilled to join forces with Vector Solutions and provide our clients with access to even more dynamic solutions, technology capabilities and innovation,” said Clare Epstein, General Manager of IndustrySafe. “These opportunities, combined with additional world-class customer service support from Vector, will allow us to more rapidly execute on our product development, providing an overall greater user experience for our customers.”



Clients of both Vector Solutions and IndustrySafe can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products, innovation and customer service to which they have been accustomed.



The company is working to determine integration plans and more information will be available in the future.



