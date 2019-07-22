Basketball Great Greg Anthony Joins Altitude International

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Former NBA star and current NBA analyst Greg Anthony has accepted a seat on the Board of Directors of Altitude International, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD), while also taking on the role of one of the Company's top sales executives. Greg was, most recently, a featured guest at the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) Expo in Las Vegas, where he was able to introduce ALTD to a number of college administrators and trainers. His relationships throughout the NBA & NCAA and the entire world of sports - as well as his exceptional business acumen - are expected to immediately contribute to the Company's sales and operational success.



After leading his hometown UNLV Runnin' Rebels to two straight Final Four appearances and an NCAA National Championship, Greg played 12 seasons in the NBA, 10 with the NY Knicks. His cerebral two-way point guard play and fierce competitiveness made him a perfect fit in Coach Pat Riley's hard-nosed defense-first system. Today, Greg is one of basketball's top analysts, appearing regularly on NBA-TV and TNT telecasts, in-studio and as an in-game color analyst.

"One couldn't ask for better connections, credentials, and entrepreneurial skills than what Greg Anthony brings to ALTD," said CEO and Chairman Bob Kanuth. "It is worth recalling that he was making so much money from his start-up T-Shirt business at UNLV that he relinquished his athletic scholarship (a first in the history of the NCAA). We are thrilled our young company has become his first serious business passion outside of his ongoing basketball broadcasting career and we look forward to utilizing his multitude of talents in every way possible."

Greg Anthony added, "I've known about the benefits of altitude training for years but had no idea how revolutionary the science and its applications have become. After a meeting with Bob Kanuth, a longtime friend, and getting a good look at the studies and the actual performance numbers, I recognized how Altitude International's advanced chambers and precise protocols are dramatically improving endurance, repeat sprint capability, recovery time, and several other critical measurables which augment an athlete's performance. But business is as much about the people as it is about the product, so I am particularly happy to have the opportunity to work with two people whom I admire and respect as much as anyone I've known, Bob and his accomplished wife, Lesley Visser. I intend to play a major role in their mission to make ALTD's first-in-the nation systems an essential part of any great athlete's training regimen."

