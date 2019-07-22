ReversingLabs Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

Recognized as One of 30 Cybersecurity Companies with Potential $1B Valuation

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of enterprise-scale file analysis, threat hunting, and malware intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019.



ReversingLabs is competing against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment. These awards showcase companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“It’s exciting to see ReversingLabs making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“Being recognized as a Black Unicorn finalist provides added validation for the work we do to help our customers and partners seek out and remediate destructive objects that even the most advanced security solutions miss,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder, Reversing Labs. “Driven by our rapidly evolving digital society, the proliferation of web, mobile, IoT and API connectivity is predicted to grow exponentially, providing new opportunities for business, but also introducing new threat vectors for spreading unwanted, vulnerable and malware-infected destructive files. With the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 9 billion files and objects, we can integrate with existing enterprise security investments to dissect and analyze the world’s most dangerous and often complex files and objects, including emails, attachments, binaries, open source code and more. We are uniquely capable of giving modern security teams in-depth visibility across every file, location and threat at the speed, accuracy and scale needed for today’s security operations, IT, architecture and software development.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps organizations to find and neutralize the enemy within. Providing advanced malware analysis and insights into destructive files and objects, ReversingLabs addresses the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware. ReversingLabs has become an essential threat solution across the most advanced security companies in the industry, while supporting all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

Through its Titanium Platform, ReversingLabs delivers automated static analysis and file reputation services that represent the fastest and most accurate insights in the industry, finding the hidden objects that are armed to destroy enterprise business value. We maintain the largest repository of malware and goodware in the industry of more than 9 billion files and objects, and are the only vendor to speed analysis of files in milliseconds. ReversingLabs seamlessly integrates at scale across the enterprise with connectors that integrate with existing security investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media Contact:

Alana Suko

Guyer Group for ReversingLabs

alana.suko@guyergroup.com

781-258-5803



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.