Valence Announces Enterprise Voice Solution Offerings

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.J., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Group Inc., a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way, today at VOICE Summit 2019 announced the release of a new set of enterprise voice solution offerings spanning both Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS cloud services. These solution offerings continue the Valence tradition of helping customers get the most from new technologies through pre-packaged solutions, reference architectures and sample code. Previous releases over the last 18 months include the HoloLens Innovation Accelerator, Blockchain Innovation Accelerator, Voice and Chat Innovation Accelerators, and Retail Innovation Accelerator.



“Our enterprise voice solution offerings take our capabilities and experience to a whole new level within the integrated voice skill development market,” said Jim Darrin, President at Valence Group. “At Valence we focus on digital transformation technologies and how they work together to deliver real business results for customers. We believe natural language interfaces – and specifically the ability to access enterprise data with voice commands – is one of the next frontiers in enabling easy access to all sorts of data in the enterprise. Both Microsoft and Amazon are making incredible advancements in fundamental platform capabilities, and we are thrilled to be a partner to both companies in helping translate these cloud services into business solutions for enterprise customers around the world.”

The newly released Azure Chatbot Services: 8 Week Implementation solution offering enables customers to get started quickly with their enterprise voice skill. Recognizing that standard access to company-related data and systems can be difficult, Valence is enabling conversational interfaces such as chatbots to provide a much more natural method of communicating with systems to retrieve data and perform actions. As part of this solution offering, Valence will conduct the following:

Review business requirements related to chatbot design and development

Identify backend systems to be accessed by a chatbot

Development of a production-grade chatbot integrated with backend systems

Development of an analytics platform to gather insights from the developed application

Quality assurance testing

Deployment of the end-to-end solution into customer's Azure subscription

And program deliverables will include:

Architecture documentation

Source code of developed solution

Operational documentation, including deployment and configuration instructions

Additionally, the company announced a new enterprise voice customer case study using the Amazon Alexa for Business platform. Deployed to SteppIR Communication Systems , a next-generation communications company based in the Pacific Northwest, this new solution provides voice-enabled access to many of the key data sets used every day at SteppIR. Built to integrate with the inventory management system Order Time , this solution enables everyone in SteppIR to easily access data like part number levels, order status, and more. Please see the SteppIR Solution Overview video for more details.

“Our new enterprise voice solution has simply changed our business dynamics overnight,” said John Mertel, Chief Executive of SteppIR. “We are a very busy company – people are moving everywhere around the office and we are trying to move product as quickly as possible from our shipping dock. Now the company can access critical enterprise data from anywhere in the company using voice commands – from my office to the shipping room – to help us get our jobs done.”

For more information on these new enterprise voice solution offerings or to learn more about how to work with Valence, please visit our VOICE Summit 2019 blog post or the company website at http://www.valencelevel.com .

About Valence Group Inc.

Valence is a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way to advance their business goals. From cloud enablement to cutting-edge, Valence operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated creative, consulting, and engineering services. We take pride in our ability to provide new perspectives and build solutions that result in operational efficiencies and improved user experiences. Learn more at http://www.valencelevel.com .

