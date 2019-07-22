Morro Data Automates Data Migration to the Cloud

Morro Migrate helps businesses move data from legacy file servers to the cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morro Data , the provider of CloudNAS hybrid cloud global file services, introduces Morro Migrate to help businesses seamlessly migrate file server and NAS data to cloud with minimal down time.



“Businesses large and small want to use the cloud for reliability and scalability, but moving data from on premises file servers to cloud is not easy,” said Paul Tien, founder and CEO of Morro Data. “With Morro Migrate, we simplify the data migration process into three automated phases: Scan, Seed, and Upload. The #1 feedback from our beta users has been how a previously time-consuming process has been made so easy. Furthermore, once the data has been migrated, the CloudNAS hybrid solution combines the performance of NAS with the benefit of the cloud.”

Morro Data CloudNAS modernizes enterprise file sharing with a scalable hybrid cloud architecture. Connected through a global file system, CloudNAS CacheDrive gateways are deployed on premises to accelerate file access from the cloud and sync among multiple sites while maintaining a fast, secure, and familiar NAS interface. Applications for CloudNAS include multi-site file server consolidation, cloud backup and archive for files and VM, as well as design collaboration. Cloud storage providers supported include AWS, Wasabi, Backblaze, and Microsoft SharePoint.

Morro Migrate consists of three easy-to-understand automated phases – Scan, Seed, and Upload.

The Scan Phase examines the source server for volume and permissions checking.

The Seed Phase mirrors the tree structure of the source server in the CacheDrive.

The Upload Phase manages the file upload from the source server to the cloud. In the Upload Phase, the CacheDrive acts as the proxy server for files both in the cloud and still on the source server. Users can use the CacheDrive to access all files while the migration is being performed.

Morro Migrate provides the following key benefits:

Designed for large dataset: Utilizing Morro Data CacheDrive’s caching, large datasets can be migrated over time.

Utilizing Morro Data CacheDrive’s caching, large datasets can be migrated over time. Automated with minimal down time: CacheDrive acts as the proxy for data in the migrating file server and in the cloud. No need to worry about how to cut over from old to new and down time is minimized.

CacheDrive acts as the proxy for data in the migrating file server and in the cloud. No need to worry about how to cut over from old to new and down time is minimized. Keep the same interface and performance: CacheDrive maintains the familiar NAS interface with data in the cloud. CloudNAS supports AD, Azure AD, and cloud-based IDaaS.

CacheDrive maintains the familiar NAS interface with data in the cloud. CloudNAS supports AD, Azure AD, and cloud-based IDaaS. Sync globally: Once all data is migrated to cloud, user can make use of the powerful CloudNAS global file sync and collaboration.

Once all data is migrated to cloud, user can make use of the powerful CloudNAS global file sync and collaboration. Consolidate with Single Namespace and Unlimited Capacity: Sync, Replicate, and Archive shares store different data types in single namespace.

Sync, Replicate, and Archive shares store different data types in single namespace. Other CloudNAS Functions: SharePoint Sync for Office 365 acceleration, Morro Audit for compliance, RTC for Revit enables remote team collaboration for architects and engineers.

SharePoint Sync for Office 365 acceleration, Morro Audit for compliance, RTC for Revit enables remote team collaboration for architects and engineers. Low Deployment Cost and low TCO: Choice of Business, Enterprise, and Design Collaboration plans with physical gateways or VMware or Hyper-V VMs.

“Morro Data’s Migrate makes cloud migration easy,” said Marcelo Lorca, IT Consultant at HGE Consulting. “We always wanted to be able to replace our old file servers with the reliability and scalability of the cloud. With Morro Migrate, we were able to move our large amounts of data to the cloud by simply configuring the source and target shares and hitting the start button. In addition, CloudNAS deployment has been very simple and we are thrilled with the additional functionality that the Morro Data solution provides to our team.”

Availability

Morro Migrate is available immediately from Morro Data and its Global MSPEdge partners as a service. For more product and service information visit https://www.morrodata.com.

About Morro Data

Morro Data enables high performance virtual team collaboration across global sites by offering a hybrid cloud solution to sync, lock, and protect office and design files across multiple locations. Morro’s core team previously developed the award-winning industry-leading ReadyNAS, which was later acquired by NETGEAR. Morro Data CloudNAS is NAS re-invented for the cloud era, moving data to the cloud for reliable, accessible and scalable storage, all while delivering local LAN performance. Morro Data CloudNAS global file services let admin easily manage unlimited files, multiple office file sync, VM backup to cloud, disaster recovery, and remote design collaboration. Our top user feedbacks are the ease-of-use and price-performance. For more information, visit www.morrodata.com .

Autodesk and Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc.

Active Directory, SharePoint, Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft.

