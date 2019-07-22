Eureka 93 Inc. Announces Definitive Settlement with Canopy Growth Corporation and Canopy Rivers Corporation 

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka 93 Inc. (CSE: ERKA) (“Eureka93”), one of North America’s largest hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) extraction and processing companies, has reached a final and definitive confidential settlement with Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy”) and Canopy Rivers Corporation (“Rivers”) that conclusively resolves the outstanding disputes between the companies. The amount of the settlement to be paid by Eureka93 is not material to Eureka93.

About Eureka93

With facilities in Eureka, Montana, Ottawa, Ontario, and Windsor, Ontario, the vertically integrated company is dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD products for its customers. Eureka93 is a design-driven company for creative solutions in systems, products, packages and services. For more information, visit Eureka 93 Inc.

Contacts:

Investors

Conrad Seguin

437.226.7002 or cseguin@eureka93.com



Media

Sónia Brum

647.338.7381 or sbrum@eureka93.com



