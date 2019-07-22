Worldwide Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2019-2023 - Availability of Guidelines for Disease Management Drives Growth
The osteoarthritis therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 8% by 2023.
The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will drive the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Rising incidences of aging and obesity will directly contribute to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in both developing and developed regions. Furthermore, the inflammation of adipose tissue and dyslipidemia associated with obesity is further expected to contribute majorly to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.
Availability of guidelines for disease management
One of the growth drivers of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the availability of guidelines for disease management. This will improvise the patient acceptance of drugs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.
Side-effects of available drugs
One of the challenges in the growth of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the side-effects of available drugs. The common side-effects associated with available drugs such as constipation, physical dependence, and numbness can limit the adoption of the available drugs.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Analgesics and NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Corticosteriods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Viscosupplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Ankle osteoarthritis
- Hip osteoarthritis
- Knee osteoarthritis
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Others
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
