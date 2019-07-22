There were 307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,733 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2019-2023 - Availability of Guidelines for Disease Management Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 8% by 2023.

The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will drive the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Rising incidences of aging and obesity will directly contribute to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in both developing and developed regions. Furthermore, the inflammation of adipose tissue and dyslipidemia associated with obesity is further expected to contribute majorly to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Availability of guidelines for disease management

One of the growth drivers of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the availability of guidelines for disease management. This will improvise the patient acceptance of drugs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.

Side-effects of available drugs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the side-effects of available drugs. The common side-effects associated with available drugs such as constipation, physical dependence, and numbness can limit the adoption of the available drugs.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Analgesics and NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Corticosteriods - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Viscosupplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Ankle osteoarthritis
  • Hip osteoarthritis
  • Knee osteoarthritis
  • Shoulder osteoarthritis
  • Others

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bayer AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi

