Worldwide Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2019-2023 - Availability of Guidelines for Disease Management Drives Growth

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 8% by 2023.



The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will drive the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Rising incidences of aging and obesity will directly contribute to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in both developing and developed regions. Furthermore, the inflammation of adipose tissue and dyslipidemia associated with obesity is further expected to contribute majorly to the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.



Availability of guidelines for disease management



One of the growth drivers of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the availability of guidelines for disease management. This will improvise the patient acceptance of drugs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth.



Side-effects of available drugs



One of the challenges in the growth of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is the side-effects of available drugs. The common side-effects associated with available drugs such as constipation, physical dependence, and numbness can limit the adoption of the available drugs.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



