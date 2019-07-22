Black Diamond Group Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of modular space solutions and workforce accommodations, today announced the Company expects to release its 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close. The news release will discuss Black Diamond's financial results and operational highlights.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. In addition, Black Diamond provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance and ancillary field equipment rentals. From twenty-two locations, the Company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government and education.

Black Diamond Group has two core business units: Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Black Diamond does not have any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.



