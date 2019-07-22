EAB and National Student Clearinghouse Partner to Boost College Degree Completion

Combination of Clearinghouse data and EAB expertise will help more students earn bachelor’s degrees

Nearly 40 percent of the nation’s learners who started college in 2010 did not earn an undergraduate degree or certificate after eight years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse® Research CenterTM. Many would like to complete their studies but face obstacles, financial or otherwise, that can seem overwhelming.



Through a new partnership with the National Student Clearinghouse, EAB can now help its member schools identify learners who once expressed interest in or attended a college or university but never earned a degree from any institution of higher learning. Those schools can then present options to learners who may be looking to transfer or resume their undergraduate studies.



“The pathway to graduation is not always easy, particularly for those who transfer, attend multiple schools, or find themselves stopping out or dropping to part-time while working or caring for family members,” said Jonell Sanchez, vice president of education solutions for the National Student Clearinghouse. “The Clearinghouse is happy to work with EAB to help improve student outcomes across the hundreds of colleges and universities EAB supports.”



As part of the partnership, EAB member schools gain complimentary access to the Clearinghouse’s StudentTracker® Premium service beginning immediately. The data and accompanying analysis are expected to help shape their 2019–2020 enrollment campaigns.



“Helping schools find, engage, and enroll the right students is fundamental to EAB’s mission,” said Chris Marett, president of enrollment services at EAB. “Our agreement with the Clearinghouse provides our member institutions with the ability to identify students who have completed some college, reach out to them with information tailored to their unique circumstances, and ultimately help them succeed.”



“Many colleges lack the in-house expertise required to motivate dropouts and potential transfers to achieve their educational ambitions,” said Scott Verzyl, associate vice president for enrollment management and dean of undergraduate admissions at the University of South Carolina. “What these students need most is clear information on financial aid, transferrable credits, and flexible scheduling options. EAB has proven its ability to craft and deliver that information to potential applicants at the right time and in the best format.”



About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 1,500 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staff to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.



About the National Student Clearinghouse®

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges.



The Clearinghouse serves as a single point of contact for the collection and timely exchange of accurate and comprehensive enrollment, degree, and certificate records on behalf of its more than 3,600 participating higher education institutions, which represent 98 percent of all students in public and private U.S. institutions. The Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni.



Through its verification, electronic exchange, and reporting services, the Clearinghouse saves the education community cumulatively over $750 million annually. Most Clearinghouse services are provided to colleges and universities at little or no charge, including enhanced transcript and research services, enabling institutions to redistribute limited staff and budget resources to more important student service efforts. Clearinghouse services are designed to facilitate an institution’s compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, The Higher Education Act, and other applicable laws. The Clearinghouse has signed the Student Privacy Pledge and is the first recipient of ikeepsafe.org’s FERPA compliance badge, which was awarded to its StudentTracker for High Schools service.



For more information, visit www.studentclearinghouse.org.



John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 jmichaels@eab.com Todd Sedmak National Student Clearinghouse (703) 742-4837 tsedmak@studentclearinghouse.org



