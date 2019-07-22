July 23 Briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, Special Envoy to Sudan, U.S. Department of State

EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan. Ambassador Booth will provide a briefing on the current situation in Sudan and take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Ambassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Time: 15:30 CEST (Brussels)/SAST (Johannesburg) | 16:30 EAT (Addis Ababa) | 9:30 EDT (Washington) | 13:30 GMT

Languages: English (French and Arabic interpretation lines will be offered). Media advisories in French and Arabic available. Please contact afmediahub@state.gov if you require either to be sent to you.

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/telephonic-press-briefing-on-sudan-with-ambassador-booth-on-sudan-tickets-65787595469



