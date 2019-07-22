There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,738 in the last 365 days.

July 23 Briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, Special Envoy to Sudan, U.S. Department of State

EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan. Ambassador Booth will provide a briefing on the current situation in Sudan and take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

SpeakerAmbassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Time15:30 CEST (Brussels)/SAST (Johannesburg) | 16:30 EAT (Addis Ababa) | 9:30 EDT (Washington) | 13:30 GMT 

Languages: English (French and Arabic interpretation lines will be offered). Media advisories in French and Arabic available. Please contact afmediahub@state.gov if you require either to be sent to you. 

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/telephonic-press-briefing-on-sudan-with-ambassador-booth-on-sudan-tickets-65787595469

