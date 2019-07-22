Global Battery Monitoring Market is Anticipated to Grow at 27.2% During 2018-2024 - Analysis by Type, Component, Battery Type, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Monitoring Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery monitoring market is projected to witness a CAGR of 27.2% to reach US$8,053.489 million by 2024, from US$1,901.168 million in 2018.



Rising focus on electric vehicles is one of the major drivers of the battery monitoring system market. Favorable government initiatives to support the renewable energy sector while reducing air pollution is driving the demand for electric vehicles which, in turn, is boosting the growth of battery monitoring system market.



The battery monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, battery type, end user and geography. In the component segment, hardware holds a significant market share owing to the simple installation, fast sampling, and high-resolution recording capabilities. The hardware components comprise of sensors, controllers, data recorder among others.



Further, in the battery type segment, lithium-ion batteries are growing at a substantial rate on account of the increasing application of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.



Geographically, North America dominates the global monitoring market due to the early adoption of advanced technologies coupled with increasing investments in data centers and renewable energy.



The major players profiled in the Battery Monitoring market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC, ABB, Schneider Electric, Canara, Inc., Socomec, Curtis Instruments Inc., Storage Battery Systems LLC, Powershield Ltd.



Drivers



Rising demand for electric vehicles

The growing importance of energy efficient systems

Restraints

The high cost of battery monitoring systems

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. BATTERY MONITORING MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Wired

5.2. Wireless



6. BATTERY MONITORING MARKET BY COMPONENT

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software



7. BATTERY MONITORING MARKET BY BATTERY TYPE

7.1. Lithium Ion

7.2. Lead Acid

7.3. Others



8. BATTERY MONITORING MARKET BY END USER

8.1. Automotive

8.2. Consumer electronics

8.3. Energy and Power

8.4. Others



9. BATTERY MONITORING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. North America

9.1.1. USA

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. United Kingdom

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Middle East & Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. Israel

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Asia-Pacific

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. South Korea

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Others



10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

10.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

10.2. Recent Investments and Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.2. BatteryDAQ

11.3. Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC

11.4. ABB

11.5. Schneider Electric

11.6. Canara Inc.

11.7. Socomec

11.8. Curtis Instruments Inc.

11.9. Storage Battery Systems LLC

11.10. Powershield Ltd.

11.11. Btech Inc.

11.12. HBL Power Systems Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8ou4c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Battery Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.