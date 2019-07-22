Global Safety Laser Scanner (Mobile & Static) Market Outlook to 2024 - Focus on Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, Logistics, Consumer Electronics, and Other End-users

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Laser Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global safety laser scanner market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.48% to reach US$343.751 million in 2024 from US$264.292 million in 2018.



The growing number of regulations dealing with the safety of workers has led to an increase in demand for advanced safety solutions in the factories and workplace in general.



The key factor of the safety laser scanner is that it includes the flexibility of selecting and switching between the protective field contours. The rising investment in factory automation in order to improve the operational efficiency, increasing fatalities and growing demand for the safety of the machines and employees is further driving the safety laser scanner market during the forecast period.



Moreover, the adoption and installations of the AGCs and AGVs in industries like pharmaceutical, automotive, etc. are driving the growth of the safety laser scanner market. However, due to the high cost of the safety laser scanner system make it difficult to install them everywhere in the industry.



The major players profiled in the safety laser scanner market are Omron Corporation, SICK AG, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ReeR SpA, Datalogic S.p.A, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Keyence Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, and IDEC Corporation.



Drivers



Rise in the number of industrial accidents

Improvement in operational efficiency and advancements in technology

Restraints

High cost associated with safety lasers

Industry Update



In March 2019, SICK Sensor intelligence introduced the next step in safety laser scanner: the deTec4 safety light curtain

5. SAFETY LASER SCANNER MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Mobile

5.2. Static



6. SAFETY LASER SCANNER MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Food and Beverages

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Logistics

6.5. Consumer Electronics

6.6. Others



7. SAFETY LASER SCANNER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



