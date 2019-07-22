Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market to Rise Impressively at 9.9% CAGR; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Favor Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Research report include Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Medpace, Clintec, IQVIA, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., ICON plc, KCR S.A., PSI, Parexel International Corporation., and Covance Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract research organization services market will derive growth from increasing clinical trials in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 38,396.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 90,926.3 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%.

A contract research organization is a company that is engaged in providing various pharmaceutical services such as product development, statistical analysis, and regulatory updates. The contract research organization also helps in submitting applications for new drug approvals and framing these applications within the regulatory compliances, all while ensuring the applications meets safety standards as stated by the related authorities. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure by the government as well as private organizations will favor the growth of the global contract research organization services market in the forthcoming years.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Increasing Number of Non-Profit Organizations Are Getting Involved in CRO launches

The demand for CROs has been increasing ever since healthcare institutions have unlocked various benefits of contract research organizations in business operations. With the inflating demand for CROs, investors have identified huge growth potential within establishing CROs. The rise in the number of investors involved in developing contract research organizations has contributed to the growth of the global CRO services market. Besides non-profit organizations, the market continues to witness newer CRO launches from leading companies around the world. IN April 2019, FHI 360 announced the launch of a new CRO service, named FHI Clinical. The company claims to help companies involved in the hard-to-reach market and focuses on resource-limited settings. Fortune Business Insights states that such new CRO launches will have a positive impact on the global contract research organizations services market and will favor growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Mergers and Strategic Collaborations to Favor Market Growth

Increasing mergers and acquisitions aimed at developing existing CROs and establishing new CROs are a primary factor that will account for the growth of the global contract research organization services market. The global CRO services market will also benefit from a recent surge in the number of company collaborations and agreements. In 2018, Cereno Scientific announced that it is collaborating with leading CRO ‘OCT’. The company announced the collaboration with the aim of conducting phase 2 clinical trials for study of Cereno’s latest drug ‘CS1’. Fortune Business Insights states that Cereno’s latest partnership will have a significant impact on the overall market. The report includes company collaborations and mergers, similar to Cereno’s latest merger.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the attractive business strategies adopted by renowned companies and gauges their impact on the global market. The report will focus on the elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are mergers & acquisitions among key players, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and the competition matrix for the services provided by many key players.

Key companies covered in the report

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Medpace

Clintec

IQVIA

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

ICON plc

KCR S.A.

PSI

Parexel International Corporation.

Covance Inc.

Other prominent players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.





Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Discovery Pre-Clinical Clinical Laboratory Services





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Cardiology Infectious Disease Metabolic Disorders Others





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Medical Device Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864





Browse Related Reports:

Vitamin D Testing Products Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Medical Robotic Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By by Product (Surgical Robots, Telepresence Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Infection Type (Hospital-acquired ABSSSI, Community-acquired ABSSSI), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment

IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Held Dominating Market Share in Terms of Revenue in the year 2018 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.