Global Emotion Analytics Market to 2024 - Increasing Demand to Create More Personalized User Experiences and Improve Sales Performance

The global emotion analytics market is expected to grow from USD 2,210 million in 2019 to USD 4,593million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Emotion analytics solutions are an active trend in the global Information Technology (IT) market. These innovative solution suites capture and analyze all dimensions of human emotions, gestures, and other physiological changes in subjects/people under observation. Fundamentally, there are 7 universally accepted emotions: joy, surprise, anger, contempt, sadness, disgust, and fear. The emotion analytics is the examination of a person's verbal and non-verbal communications to understand the mood and attitude of individuals.

Understanding the real meaning of these emotions plays a vital role in security surveillance, decision-making, customer satisfaction, and formulating strategies on the basis of time series analysis. At present, emotion analytics is used in businesses to identify customers' perceptions of their products. The emotion analytics data is used by the companies to create strategies that would improve their business. Emotion analytics software programs are used by organizations for data collection, data classification, data analytics, and data visualization.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Emotion Analytics Market

4.2 Global Market Share of Organization Size and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advent of Innovative Solutions to Enhance Customer Satisfaction

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Create More Personalized User Experiences and Improve Sales Performance

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of Governing Bodies and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Misinterpretation in the Analysis of Emotions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Recognition Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the use of Emotion Analytics

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Emotion Analytics use Cases

5.3.1.1 WNS

5.3.1.2 SPEC India

5.3.1.3 Adoreboard

5.3.1.4 Callminer

5.3.1.5 Genesys

6 Emotion Analytics Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Text Analytics

6.2.1 Hospitality and Restaurant Industries to Benefit Greatly From Using Texts in Finding Flaws and Offering Better Services to Customers

6.3 Facial Analytics

6.3.1 Increasing Need to Capture Customer Behavior and Personality to be the Major Driver Contributing to the Growth of the Market

6.4 Speech Analytics

6.4.1 Speech Analytics in Emotion Analytics to Facilitate Decision-Makers to Make Better Decisions Based on Real-Time Information

6.5 Video Analytics

6.5.1 Video Analytics to Enable Organizations to Capture and Analyze Critical Data and Make Business Decisions Using Intelligently Analyzed Data Provided By Video Analytics

7 Emotion Analytics Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sales and Marketing Management

7.2.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Brands Analyze Visitors' Behavior and Optimize Campaigns in Real Time

7.3 Customer Experience Management

7.3.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Companies in Generating Offers for Retention of Customers and Reducing Escalation and Termination of Services

7.4 Competitive Intelligence

7.4.1 Competitive Intelligence to Help Companies Stay More Competitive and Updated for Overcoming Threats

7.5 Public Safety and Law Enforcement

7.5.1 Regions to Adopt Emotion Analytics for Safeguarding Their Citizens and Enforcing Laws for Their Betterment and Safety

7.6 Workforce Management

7.6.1 Emotion Analytics Glean Employee Morale and Feelings From Verbal and Nonverbal Actions

8 Emotion Analytics Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

8.2.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Handle Their Business Efficiently, Along With Providing Optimized Customer Satisfaction and Better Workforce Management

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises to Utilize Emotion Analytics Solutions for Improving Their Business Processes, Market Intelligence, and Customer Experience

9 Emotion Analytics Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 BFSI Institutes to Invest More in Emotion Analytics Solutions and Provide Better Services to Their Customers With the Help of Limited Global and Local Workforce

9.3 IT and Telecommunication

9.3.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Help Telecommunication and It Companies in Improving Their Performance With the Help of Customer Insights

9.4 Retail

9.4.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Retail Organizations Attain Retail-Specific Goals

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Witness Prominent Growth During the Next Decade as It Required More Insights Into Patients' Information

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.6.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Increase the Revenues and Profit Margins and Improve the Customer's Perception About the Media and Entertainment Vertical

9.7 Government

9.7.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Provide Better Employee Engagement, Training, Performance Insights, Customer Satisfaction, and Better Business Processing Methods in the Government Vertical

9.8 Others

10 Emotion Analytics Market By Region

Company Profiles



Adoreboard

Affectiva

Beyond Verbal

Cogito

Google

Gorilla Technology

IBM

Kairos

Lexalytics

Microsoft

NVISO

Noldus Information Technology

Sensum

Sentiance

Tobii

iMotions

