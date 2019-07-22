Kaleido Biosciences Appoints Jerald Korn as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health, today announced the appointment of Jerald Korn as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer, Alison Lawton.

“Jerald brings an in-depth understanding of strategy and operations in growth-stage organizations and more than 15 years of experience guiding the executive teams of some of the leading public life science companies,” said Alison Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido. “As we continue to advance our business, Kaleido will benefit from Jerald’s proven success helping companies navigate expansion, transactions and commercializing products that can improve patients’ lives. We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

“I am delighted to be joining Kaleido at this exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Korn. “As a newly public company with a differentiated approach to targeting the microbiome and a broad pipeline, Kaleido’s focus is on the most important aspect of its business – serving the needs of patients. I’m looking forward to working with this accomplished team.”

Prior to joining Kaleido, Mr. Korn held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility at TESARO, Inc., serving most recently as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. In this role, he managed a team of more than 30 employees across legal, compliance, government affairs, corporate communications, patient advocacy and government price reporting. In addition to implementing TESARO’s compliance program, Mr. Korn was involved in Board governance, public reporting and executing various licensing and transaction agreements. Previously, he was Associate General Counsel, Commercial and Healthcare at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for all commercial and healthcare regulatory matters, including the oversight of four marketed products with annual sales in excess of $1 billion. Prior to Cubist, Mr. Korn served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and held several senior positions at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including Vice President, Assistant General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Korn began his career as an associate at the law firm Ropes & Gray.

Mr. Korn earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and his J.D. from Boston University School of Law. Mr. Korn serves on the Board of Trustees for Solomon Schechter Day School of Greater Boston and was named to Boston Business Journal’s 2018 40 Under 40 list.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a human-centric proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of our MMT candidates and our strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words or expressions. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to clinical development of our MMT product candidates, including statements regarding the rapidity at which our human-centric discovery and development platform can advance our MMT product candidates, the clinical development and safety profile of our MMT candidates and their therapeutic potential, whether and when, if at all, our MMT candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for which, if any, indications, competition from other biotechnology companies, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Amy Reilly

617-890-5721

amy.reilly@kaleido.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.