Nightfood® Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream Featured in Oprah Magazine July Issue

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the fast-growing ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that Nightfood was featured in the July issue of Oprah Magazine, the latest instance in a long series of prominent coverage by major consumer media outlets.

An image of a pint of Nightfood’s popular Cherry Eclipse flavor, along with a big scoop of the ice cream, is prominently featured on Page 74. The editorial recommended that people who prefer ice cream at night should try Nightfood as one of Oprah’s favorite “sleep-friendly” finds.

“Over 25 years in PR has taught me that you can’t fake enthusiasm for a product – this kind of earned publicity is only achievable if you have a quality product that is new and interesting. The recent interest and coverage by some of the major outlets is an affirmation of fascination and interest in Nightfood Ice Cream as well as proof that consumers are excited,” commented Tim Sullivan, founder of Nightfood’s PR firm T3 Shamrock Media. “What a great way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month! With Nightfood’s foray into custom flavors, we expect the launch of our celebrity flavors in a couple of months to bring a whole new wave of media interest.”

In the “Refresh” Section of the July issue, Oprah Magazine featured a round-up of products to help readers have better nights. Included with Nightfood among the favorites were various other sleep friendly items such as moisture-wicking pajamas, a dream journal, and jasmine-scented eye masks.

“We are surprised and flattered to be selected for inclusion in such an influential and taste making publication as Oprah magazine. Along with recent features in The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and The Washington Post, it all comes back to the fact that we’re doing something very important for the consumer,” added Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “People just cannot hear the phrase ‘sleep-friendly ice cream’ without stopping dead in their tracks. Having a product that captures the imagination of the everyday consumer injects powerful leverage into everything we do. From earned publicity to advertising to influencer partnerships, all the way to driving consumer trial and revenue growth, our launch continues to gain tremendous momentum.”

Nightfood recently announced major celebrity partnerships with Michael Clifford, lead guitarist of award-winning, multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, and NFL all-world future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman. Within six months of manufacture of the first pint of Nightfood ice cream, the brand has secured distribution in four of the top-50 supermarket chains in the United States, including 2 of the top-10.

Management projects profitability in Q4 of 2019 on revenues of greater than $3 million as the brand continues to expand its distribution footprint across the country through major supermarkets, independent retailers, and alternative retail distribution channels.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

