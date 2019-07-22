Alimera Sciences to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, July 29, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00am Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera” or the “Company”), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the market close.



Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10131060.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/alimera190430.html, which is also available through the company’s website at https://investor.alimerasciences.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through October 30, 2019. The replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10131060. The telephonic replay will be available until September 13, 2019.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera, founded in June 2003, is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .

For press inquiries:

Jules Abraham

for Alimera Sciences

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com



For investor inquiries:

Scott Gordon

for Alimera Sciences

scottg@coreir.com







