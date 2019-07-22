Elysium Analytics Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

Elysium Analytics is Now one of the Top 30 Finalists in Most Prestigious Awards for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

Elysium Analytics is competing against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment (Source: Wikipedia https://bit.ly/1NV59lm ) and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“It’s exciting to see Elysium Analytics making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert Herjavec of www.herjavecgroup.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies (SSTech), founded in 1999, is a $125m+ IT services and solutions company, headquartered in Tampa, FL with offices in the US and India. SSTech is the incubator for two major data analytics businesses, Delphian Trading and Elysium Analytics.

Elysium Analytics develops enterprise cybersecurity solutions, including its flagship Cognitive Security Analytics platform, powered by AI and machine learning. Delphian Trading provides a financial derivatives and currency trade-backtesting platform leveraging predictive analytics to simplify the development of strategies to increase alpha.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

