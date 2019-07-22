DYNAMIC LIFECYCLE INNOVATIONS ENHANCES ITAD SERVICES WITH EXPANDED GLOBAL PARTNER NETWORK COVERAGE AND COMPREHENSIVE ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MANAGEMENT

Additions to “In Country” Services and Single-Source Mobility Programs Provide Increased Global Risk Management, Simplicity, Data Security, and Cost Savings to Former Arrow Electronics Customers

/EIN News/ -- Onalaska, Wis., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle management corporation, today announced that is has further expanded its global partner network to offer customized IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions on six continents. The company’s worldwide coverage now includes 15 partners and 89 foreign facilities. These, combined with Dynamic’s 28 approved domestic facilities, allow clients to benefit from flexible, single-source global risk management programs covering over 100 countries.

In addition to expansive geographic coverage, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations’ vast in-country resources provide customers with a secure chain of custody, while reducing transportation and overall service costs. The company’s global partners also deliver the confidence and peace-of-mind that all local environmental legislation and compliance standards are adhered to on a country-by-country basis. To view a complete, detailed world map view of Dynamic’s approved global partner and facilities coverage, visit www.thinkdynamic.com/global.

In addition to processing traditional enterprise and IT assets, Dynamic also announced that its global ITAD services network now provides comprehensive lifecycle management solutions for mobility devices. Enterprise clients can reduce the complexity of managing their mobility and IT asset programs with multiple providers by standardizing on a reputable single-source vendor, backed by seven safety and compliance certifications, for all of their data removal, certified recycling, value recovery, repair services, and parts recovery needs.

“With the recent announcement of Arrow Electronics closing its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business, companies experiencing a gap in their service coverage should carefully weigh capabilities, coverage, experience, and regulatory compliance when selecting a new provider,” says Casey Dingfelder, vice president of ITAD, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations. “Choosing a credible, certified partner to meet your data security and value recovery requirements is critical to ensure you don’t put your brand and reputation at risk. With the expansion of Dynamic’s global partner network and enterprise mobility program, customers can be confident that our comprehensive, custom solutions will help them achieve their global ITAD objectives.”

For more information on customized electronics and materials lifecycle management strategies from Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, call (877)-781-4030 or +1 (608)-781-4030, or visit the company’s Web site at www.thinkdynamic.com. To explore career opportunities at any of the company’s locations and find out how to join the Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations team, please visit www.thinkdynamic.com/careers.

# # #

About Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations is a full-service electronics and materials lifecycle management corporation providing solutions for IT asset disposition, data security, mobility management, electronics recycling, legislative compliance, product refurbishment, remarketing and resale, and metals recovery, with locations in Onalaska, Wis. and Nashville, Tenn. The company creates customized service packages designed to safeguard its customers’ sensitive data and protect the environment from e-waste and other pollutants. Since its inception in 2007, Dynamic has become an industry leader by constantly refining its services and processes with new insights in materials lifecycle management.

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations strives to foster authentic, meaningful relationships with clients, maximize their value recovery, ensure their assets and data are properly disposed of, and deliver the security they need to know the job is done right. Dynamic’s goal is to create an exceptional experience with every customer interaction and deliver top-quality services with passion, integrity, transparency, and environmental responsibility. For more information about Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, visit the company’s Web site at www.thinkdynamic.com.

Stephanie Peterson Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations 608-781-4030 speterson@thinkdynamic.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.