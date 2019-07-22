Karbo Communications Expands Presence in Los Angeles, Seattle and New York

Top-Ranked Tech PR and Digital Agency Serves Client in Key Markets Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbo Communications , a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced its expansion into the Los Angeles and Seattle markets, as well as a growing presence in New York City.



Karbo Com’s record of boosting client sales, breaking through market noise and helping dethrone competitors has consistently earned the firm top rankings over the past decade from O’Dwyer’s PR News, PR Week and accolades such as PR News’ Top Places to Work, San Francisco Business Times’ Fastest Growing Companies, and the American Business Awards’ Public Relations Agency of the Year. The agency’s diverse and talented team of PR professionals and content creators provide a comprehensive portfolio of services informed by decades of experience in media relations, digital marketing and journalism.

The firm holistically and progressively prepares tech companies for modern markets with a commitment to constant quality in secured media coverage, targeted thought leadership campaigns, curated social media, strategic content and more. Unlike most agencies, every client team at Karbo Com has the support of a senior team member on a day-to-day basis. These consistent results are reflected in sustained client satisfaction.

“As we see tech thriving in all areas of the United States, it’s vital that we have a physical presence that reflects that,” said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. “We successfully support tech companies across the U.S. and abroad, and growing our teams in regional offices gives us an additional avenue to localize our efforts. We’ll continue to push the boundaries for enterprise clients nationwide in AI, the IoT, cloud, SaaS, consumer tech and more.”

Karbo Com retains its headquarters in San Francisco and branch in Silicon Valley. The company has recently expanded its California team as well.

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hubs of innovation, San Francisco’s South of Market area (SoMA), Silicon Valley and New York. A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as TIBCO, Apple, eBay, Digg, Logitech, TDK, RTI, The Tylt, Clearsurance, Oracle, Cisco and Megaport.

The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry’s entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media and New Business Contact:

Eric Pestana, Account Executive

eric@karbocom.com

408-891-6634



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.