GoodFirms Announces the List of Best Email Marketing Software Service Providers for Q2 -2019

GoodFirms spotlights the brilliant email marketing, business process management (BPM) and productivity software providers for delivering optimal solutions.

These service providers are renowned for offering quality software for the entrepreneurs to reform and manage their business in a systematic way.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presently, entrepreneurs are looking for effective marketing methods by staying in their budget. They want to get connected with their potential customers with a highly personalized way so that they can deliver better ROI and gain maximum revenue.

Today, you can find a wide range of marketing strategies that come and go. But the one which has lasted for years is email marketing. Email marketing is a brilliant way to reach your clients and build relationships with them. These days, there are numerous service providers in the market which has put the service seekers in a great dilemma. Thus, GoodFirms has evaluated and listed the Best Email Marketing Software with genuine reviews and ratings.

List of Email Marketing Tools at GoodFirms:

•SendX

•Mailchimp

•ActiveCampaign

•Zoho Campaign

•MailerLite

•ONTRAPORT

•Emma

•Constant Contact

•Customer.io

•Stripo.email

Email marketing is the right tactic for small businesses as it is affordable compared to mainstream advertising channels and can assist in reaching the global audience, drive results and revenue. At GoodFirms, you can also fetch the Best Business Process Management (BPM) Software providers that are indexed after profound research. Business Process Management (BPM) system helps the organizations to simplify the various organizations' process by recognizing the main points to improve and enhance operational efficiency.

List of Business Process Management (BPM) Tools at GoodFirms:

•Flokzu

•KiSSFLOW

•Accelo

•Scoro

•Pipefy

•Integrify

•ProcessMaker

•bpm'online studio

•Kriya

•Tallyfy

GoodFirms is an internationally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for the service seekers to hook up with the most excellent service providers. The analyst team follows three main crucial criteria's that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These components are subdivided into several measures, such as identifying the complete portfolio, years of experience in the domain area, online market penetration, and client reviews.

After assessing all the firms, according to the above-stated metrics, they are compared with each other and then allot them the points. Considering these scores, every agency is indexed among the top design and development companies, best software, and other organizations from various sectors of industries.

Here GoodFirms has also cultivated the latest catalog of Best Productivity Software providers that are known for helping businesses to handle even the complex projects with ease.

List of Best Productivity Tools at GoodFirms:

•Carv

•DeskTrack

•Trello

•Bitrix24

•Todoist

•SetApp

•Flock

•Zoho Cliq

•todo.vu

•Activtrak

Additionally, GoodFirms has supported the service providers by asking them to participate in the research and show the evidence of the work in their expertise area. Thus, get an opportunity to be indexed in the list of top companies according to their proficiency.

Getting listed in the catalog of brilliant firms at GoodFirms will increase your chances to be a magnet to several customers by being more visible globally.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient email marketing software providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

