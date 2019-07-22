Global LED Chip Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Steady Fall in the Price of LEDs Leading to Its Growing Adoption Spurs Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Chip Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LED chip market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$15.594 billion in 2024 from US$8.933 billion in 2018.



Growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting is the major driver of the LED chip market. Supportive government policies and incentives to boost the usage of LED lights is further escalating the production of LED lights which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for LED chips. Increasing applications of LED lights in industries such as automotive and transportation is another factor behind the growth of LED Chip market.



Geographically, LED Chip market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. APAC dominates the LED Chip market throughout the forecast period on account of high production of LEDs in countries like China, India, and Taiwan and the presence of major LED manufacturers in the region.



Drivers



Steady fall in the price of LEDs leading to its growing adoption

Growing focus on the efficient use of resources

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

