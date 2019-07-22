The Global Medical Robots Market: $4Bn+ Outlook by 2024 with Profiles on Major Players Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, and Auris Health

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robots Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% to reach US$4090.663 million by 2024, from US$1968.884 million in 2018.



Increase in funding for medical robots, technological advancements and issuing IPOs by the medical robot companies are some of the driving factors driving the growth of the global medical robots market in the forecast period. Also, with the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, surgical robots are in high demand emanating the market growth in the coming years and beyond.



Major applications of medical robots include telepresence, surgical assistants, rehabilitation robots, medical transportation robots, sanitation, and disinfection robots, and many more.



This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, and Auris Health Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Surgical Robotic Systems

5.2. Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

5.3. Pharmacy Robotics Systems

5.4. Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics Systems



6. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Laparoscopy

6.2. Neurosurgery

6.3. Dispensing Medicines

6.4. Orthopedics Surgery

6.5. Others



7. MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Products and Services

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Stryker

9.3. Hocoma

9.4. Mazor Robotics

9.5. Auris Health Inc.

9.6. Accuray Incorporated

9.7. Omnicell Inc.

9.8. ARxIUM Group of Companies

9.9. Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

9.10. Capsa Healthcare



