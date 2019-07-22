Executive Chairman moves to Non-Executive Chairman

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu) advises that with effect from today, Dr Darryl Clark will step away from the role of Executive Chairman and assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman, with Dr Andrew Stewart continuing in the role of Chief Executive Officer.



