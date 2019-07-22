HR Festival Asia Spotlights Resounding 2019 Success, Shares Advance 2020 Event Details

Annual Conference Drew Thousands of Talent Leaders, Emphasized Ongoing HR Evolution across APAC

SINGAPORE and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 22, 2019 -- HRM Asia and its parent company LRP Media Group , a diversified media publishing powerhouse and well-respected frontrunner in the education and human resources markets, today shared highlights from the 2019 HR Festival Asia conference, along with information about next year's event.



Held in Singapore on May 8 and 9, the HR Festival Asia welcomed nearly 4,400 attendees, a significant increase year over year, with more than 80 exhibitors and sponsors participating in the event. Tackling a wide range of HR and technology topics, the conference was produced by two of world’s leading HR event organizations, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition (US) and HR Summit (Asia).

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President of Global Events for LRP Media Group and Publisher of Human Resource Executive® magazine, said, “For today’s organizations, HR needs a high-level workforce strategy that addresses issues arising from an increasingly complex and multinational business environment. In planning the 2019 HR Festival Asia, we purposefully created a program that supports these changing needs while charting the way forward. We’re delighted to see how well this approach resonated with so many attendees.”

The 2019 HR Festival Asia included an entirely new program, offering sessions on topics ranging from the growing role of women in HR tech to the rise of intelligent tools in the workforce. Speakers included noted industry analyst and future of work expert Josh Bersin, along with several high profile CHROs sharing real-life experience and client case studies. The event also featured the first-ever HR Festival Asia PitchFest, awarding SGD 150,000 in prizes to three outstanding startups, and the HR Fest Awards, recognizing the top HR teams and organizations contributing to the space.

Joanna Bush, Managing Director for HRM Asia, commented, “HR teams across Asia have been going through a dramatic transition over the last five years, tasked with handling increased volatility and disruption alongside new players and customers. The 2019 HR Festival Asia delivered direct access to market insights and actionable content designed to help this community navigate the challenges and opportunities it faces. Following this year’s success, we’re looking forward to our 2020 event.”

The event will be named HR Tech Festival Asia for 2020, and take place May 12 – 13 at the Suntec Conference Centre in Singapore. The conference invites senior HR Tech, business management experts and practitioners to submit proposals for presentation through August 31, 2019. Presentation topics should showcase new HR and HR tech innovations, with emphasis given to solutions breaking ground in the market.

Additional information and registration details will be made available at http://www.hrfestivalasia.com .

About HRM Asia

HRM Asia is a multi-platform network helping to build and celebrate the professional HR community in Asia-Pacific. Across its dedicated print magazine, digital content, and world-class events, the company provides an array of thought-leading HR discussion and information to HR professionals of all ranks in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific region.

HRM Asia is proudly owned by LRP Media Group.

About LRP Media Group

LRP Media Group, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is an innovative media giant serving millions of business and education professionals worldwide. Specializing in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, LRP produces thousands of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. The company also produces five industry-leading print and digital magazines for key decision-makers: District Administration, Human Resources Executive®, HRM Asia, Risk & Insurance® and University Business. Additionally, LRP annually delivers top-quality training and professional development to more than 80,000 professionals through its 13 award-winning conferences and tradeshows in China, Singapore and the United States. LRP currently employs more than 500 professionals in its Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Singapore and Washington, D.C. offices. Headquartered in Palm Beach County since 1996, the company has more than $70 million in annual revenue. For a complete list of LRP resources, eCourses and conferences, please visit www.lrp.com .

